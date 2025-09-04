Former TNA World Champion Wants A Kenny Omega Dream Match
Josh Alexander has had an incredible career. The Walking Weapon's been able to capture numerous championships during his tenure in TNA and other promotions, and is now trying to create a legacy for himself in All Elite Wrestling.
The September 3rd episode of Dynamite is going to see Alexander team alongside Kyle Fletcher and The Young Bucks in an All Star 8-Man Tag against AEW Men's World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, JetSpeed, and Kenny Omega.
The latter is a particular dream match that Alexander has been chasing for years. Talking with Justin Barrasso from Undisputed, Alexander spoke about how he has wanted a match against Omega for quite some time.
Kenny Omega is number one on my bucket list, and he has been for the past decade. I’ve looked up to him for so long and I have so much respect for him. He earned that top spot. That’s what I’m vying for. I’ll get to step in the ring with him on Dynamite, and hopefully that snowballs into something even more. That’s my dream match.”- Josh Alexander, Undisputed
Kenny Omega reigned as the Impact World Champion around the summer of 2021. Still, Alexander hadn't yet reached that main event level in TNA, as he was competing for the X-Division Championship. His tag match tonight will be the first time that Alexander and Omega share the ring.
Josh Alexander Is Ready For Anything In AEW
Since debuting this past April for AEW, Josh Alexander has been appearing on television working as a member of the Don Callis Family. Outside of AEW he has also been reigning as the Maple Leaf Pro Canadian Champion.
Alexander has been wrestling since 2006 and faced his fair share of injuries, but that isn't stopping him as he told Justin Barrasso that he is "ready to crush any opportunity that comes my way."
As a proud Canada native, Alexander also spoke about AEW going to Ontario and Toronto for Dynamite and the All Out pay-per-view.
To wrestle at ScotiaBank Arena would be something I’d never forget. But I’m focusing on controlling what I can control, and that goes back to putting in the work every day.”- Josh Alexander, Undisputed
Alexander hasn't been confirmed to appear at All Out, but the card hasn't been fully announced yet. Would you like to see Alexander possibly have a match at All Out, and if so, who would it be against? A multi-man tag match with members of the Don Callis family against pretty much anyone would be quite easy to throw in.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (9/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Former WWE Champion No-Shows Charity Wrestling Event In The UK
Nick Hogan Sues Bubba The Love Sponge Over Unreleased Hulk Hogan Documentary
AEW Announces New PPV Streaming Option, Earlier Start Time For All Out