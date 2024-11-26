Ricky Starks Addresses AEW Absence & His 'Controversial' WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

ICYMI



Ricky Starks made a shocking return to GCW on Saturday at #GCWDream.



The generational superstar put the wrestling world on notice, while also laying waste to Broski Jimmy (2x) and pissing off Matt Cardona in the process.



Starks and Cardona will face off on 12/14 in LA... pic.twitter.com/lp65ZQP7uI