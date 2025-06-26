Swerve Strickland To Play Major Role At NASCAR Race This Weekend
Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will be making the EchoPark Speedway his house on Saturday, June 28, as the honorary pace car driver for the NASCAR Quaker State 400 night race in Atlanta.
EchoPark Speedway took to social media Wednesday afternoon to make the official announcement about Strickland's participation.
Strickland's appearance will serve as an opportunity to promote AEW while NASCAR takes Collision's normal spot on the network for a rare night race. The Quaker State 400 will air live at 7 pm EST on Saturday, while this week's Collision will air on Thursday, June 26, at 8 pm EST.
This isn't the first time that AEW and NASCAR have interacted. In May, the AEW and Upper Deck trading card logos were on the car of #45 Tyler Reddick. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) wished 23XI drivers Reddick and Bubba Wallace good luck ahead of their race in Texas.
One-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions and former foe of Swerve Strickland, Bobby Lashley, was at the race and shared it on his Instagram.
