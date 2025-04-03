Switchblade Jay White Injury Causing Significant AEW Creative Changes [Report]
Unfortunate news broke Wednesday evening regarding Switchblade Jay White.
The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is reportedly set to undergo surgery for an injury he sustained sometime within the last week and his absence has forced AEW President Tony Khan to tweak his immediate creative plans.
Excalibur announced at the top of Wednesday's Dynamite that White was attacked by the Death Riders ahead of the show and he was being removed from the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the off camera attack was a concocted angle to write Jay White off television for an undetermined amount of time.
"Fightful has confirmed the injury and that Jay White is expected to undergo surgery," Ross Sapp reported. "We've not confirmed what the injury specifically is. The injury has caused some significant creative changes as a result of his removal from the tournament."
The brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament were unveiled a short time after it was announced that Jay White would not be included in this year's field.
Tony Khan opted to replace Switchblade with the very man he defeated last Saturday on Collision, in Kevin Knight.
It was revealed that Knight signed a full-time AEW contract shortly after his loss to Jay White. The man they call The Jet will get Will Opsreay in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. That match will take place this Sunday at AEW Dynasty.
