The Rated R Superstar Cope Returns At AEW All In Texas, Rescues Christian Cage
Adam Copeland, also known as Cope, is back in AEW.
Cope was attacked by FTR after teaming with them at AEW Dynasty and wasn't seen in AEW for months afterwards. He made his return at All In Texas after Nick Wayne's shocking turn on his "father" Christian Cage following Cage getting pinned in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, costing The Patriarchy the victory. FTR had been ringside on commentary and looked on as Wayne attacked Cage.
As Wayne attempted to do a conchairto on Christian Cage, The Rated R Superstar made his return, clearing house with his weapon of choice, "Spike" and stopping Wayne from inflicting further damage on Cage.
While Cope didn't rush to offer his longtime friend-turned-tag team partner-turned-enemy an olive branch, he offered the parting words, "Go find yourself", a reference to when Cage told Cope "Go f--k yourself" shortly after his AEW debut.
Cope and Christian Cage's history together in wrestling is well documented from multiple tag team title reigns in WWE to wars in AEW over the TNT Championship. Only time will tell if the two former friends will ever be a team once more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Wrestling World Reacts To Adam Cole's Heartbreaking Announcement
Adam Cole Indicates He May Retire, New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW All In: Texas
Athena Wins The Women's Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In Texas; Becomes #1 Contender For Women's World Title
MJF Wins AEW All In: Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet To Become No. 1 Contender For AEW World Championship