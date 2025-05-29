Thekla Debuts On AEW Dynamite With Surprise Attack On Jamie Hayter
The Austrian Badass is All Elite.
Former Stardom competitor Thekla made her AEW debut on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite by orchestrating a sneak attack on Jamie Hayter.
The former AEW Women's Champion had requested some in-ring time with Renee Paquette to discuss her loss to Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing, but Hayter barely got a word out before all of the lights in the El Paso County Coliseum were shut off.
When the lights came back on, Hayter was down in the ring with Thekla standing over top of her. She picked Jamie back up, just to drop her with a forearm shot. She then showcased her trademark spiderlike flexibility for the camera.
News of Thekla signing with AEW first emerged back in March and brief red spider teases began airing on AEW programming not long after.
The former Goddess of Stardom Champion is yet another talented piece for Tony Khan's already impressive AEW Women's Division, and she's wasting no time in trying to make her mark by going after Jamie Hayter.
