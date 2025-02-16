NXT Vengeance Day Results: Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer Rule The Women's Division; Jordynne Grace Arrives
The Nation's Capital was buzzing Saturday night as WWE NXT Vengeance Day emanated from the Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Statements were made and divisions were taken over as both Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer now reign supreme as the top title holders in the NXT Women's Division. At least for now as Jordynne Grace made her official NXT debut and put both Champions on notice.
Oba Femi still reigns as the NXT Champion but a new threat has emerged in the form of a debuting faction. Here's everything you may have missed from NXT Vengeance Day:
NXT Vengeance Day Match Results
- Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley with the Spiral Tap to capture the Women's North American Championship.
- Nathan Frazer & Axiom beat Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. With Briggs down on the outside, Fraxiom finished off Inamura with a missile dropkick/leg sweep combo.
- After the match came to an end, both teams were attacked by the mystery faction whose arrival had been teased for the past few weeks. The group is comprised of Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars.
- Eddy Thorpe defeated Trick Williams in a Strap Match. Thorpe ducked the Trick Shot and incapacitated Williams by using the strap to hit him below the belt. He then connected on his own running knee to Trick's jaw for the win.
- Ricky Starks announced via social media that he'll be at NXT this Tuesday to officially sign his contract.
- Ethan Page stole the smile of Je'Von Evans. Ego knocked Evans out of mid-air with a right hook to the jaw and then hit his finisher for the win. Je'Von was bleeding from the mouth and was being checked out after the match as Page looked on with a wide grin.
- Oba Femi defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to retain the NXT Championship. Theory appeared to have Femi beat after connecting on A-Town Down, but Waller pulled the referee out of the ring before he could count the three. Grayson then misfired on a rolling stunner and took out Theory before he ran into the Fall From Grace.
- Cutler James, Osiris Griffin, Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars made their first official entrance after the match came to an end. They swarmed the NXT Champion and left Oba Femi laying with massive toss power bomb.
- Giulia survived Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and Bayley in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the NXT Women's Championship. The finish of this match was absolutely chaotic as Perez had Bayley dead to rights with a Pop Rox, but Cora Jade broke up the pinfall attempt and hit Roxanne with a DDT. Giulia ran in to take out Cora with a running knee and then hit a Northern Lights Bomb on Roxanne for the win.
- Stephanie Vaquer came down to the ring after the match to celebrate with the Giulia, but they were interrupted by Jordynne Grace as the show came to a close.
