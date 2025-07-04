WWE SmackDown Preview (7/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The fallout from WWE Night of Champions continues as Friday Night SmackDown stops off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a special 4th of July edition of the program.
Cody Rhodes successfully defeated Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals this past Saturday, and now that the crown belongs to him, he has his chance at redemption next month at SummerSlam. Both the American Nightmare and Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill will return to the Blue Brand tonight to assume their thrones.
We know that a storm will be arriving at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium when the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' kicks-off on Saturday, August 2, but who will Jade Cargill be challenging for the WWE Women's Championship?
On the heels of her well-earned victory over Nia Jax last Friday night on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton has been awarded the opportunity to choose her challenger at WWE Evolution next weekend. Tiffy doesn't have much time to make up her mind, as she'll have to announce her decision later tonight.
Solo Sikoa shocked the world when he defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions to become the new United States Champion. Granted, he received a massive assist from the debuting Tala Tonga and a returning Tonga Loa. What's next for Sikoa's new Bloodline? WWE has promised we'll find out in Pittsburgh.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
Cody Rhodes gets his shot at redemption
Cody Rhodes made a name for himself once upon a time by smashing a throne, but after winning the King of the Ring Tournament he now has one of his own. The American Nightmare also has an opportunity to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship when he faces John Cena at SummerSlam. Rhodes returns to SmackDown tonight to address the WWE Universe following his major victory at Night of Champions.
A Storm is coming to WWE SummerSlam
Nearly two years after signing her WWE contract, Jade Cargill has finally earned herself an opportunity at becoming the WWE Women's Champion. Asuka was unable to weather the storm at WWE Night of Champions and Cargill emerged with both the Queen of the Ring crown and the coveted title shot at SummerSlam. Fireworks are sure to erupt when Jade returns to SmackDown tonight in Pittsburgh.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to choose her Evolution opponent
Tiffany Stratton went through absolute Hell this past Friday night in Saudi Arabia, but the WWE Women's Champion emerged victorious over Nia Jax in their Last Woman Standing Match. There's hardly any time to rest up, however, as WWE Evolution is right around the corner. Stratton will be defending her title next weekend in Atlanta and the good news for her is that she's been given the chance to choose her opponent. We'll find out who that will be tonight.
Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown with a new title and new allies
Solo Sikoa is never short on surprises and he brought out a couple big guns this past Saturday at Night of Champions. Tonga Loa and the debuting Tala Tonga ambushed Jacob Fatu and ended up costing the Samoan Werewolf his United States Championship. Sikoa and his newly expanded Bloodline are set to be in Pittsburgh this evening, and you can bet that a very furious Jacob Fatu won't be too far behind.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS:
Match results & details on two major returns from Friday's pre-recorded show.
WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):
King Cody Rhodes & Queen Jade Cargill assume their thrones
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will choose her challenger for WWE Evolution
United States Champion Solo Sikoa returns to SmackDown with his new allies
