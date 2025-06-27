Tony Khan Says Reaching The AEW Roster Is A High Bar For Wrestlers
Tony Khan says that he wants to maintain the quality of his roster because reaching AEW is a very high bar for pro wrestlers.
In a new interview with Battleground, Khan spoke about the growth AEW has seen so far in 2025 and said that the company is a very good place for wrestlers to apply their craft. He also said that reaching the company is hard to do and that AEW wants that to be the perception.
"There is a very good perception about AEW in 2025 ... This whole year has been a huge uptick for AEW on TV. When you factor in the additional fans watching on streaming on the simulcast, it's just going fantastic for us. There is a great perception about AEW. It's a great time to work here. It's also a lot of fun.
It's a fun place to work. It's a great place to apply your trade as a wrestler and we're looking for the very best. This is where the best wrestle. AEW has the best wrestlers in the world and we want to keep it that way. It's a very high bar to reach this roster and we want to maintain the quality."- Tony Khan (h/t Fightful)
Tony Khan and AEW will present their biggest show of the year with the AEW All In PPV event from Globe Life Field in Texas on July 12. This is the first AEW stadium show in the United States and will feature multiple premiere matches.
First, Adam Page will wrestle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Other announced matches include Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Unified Championship.
This week on AEW Dynamite, a specialty tag match between The Young Bucks and the team of Swerve Strickland and Adam Page was also announced. In the match, The Young Bucks were challenged to put their EVP titles on the line. That stipulation has not been confirmed as of yet.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Shocking Sum WWE Has Made From Saudi Arabia Events Compared To WrestleMania Since 1985
WWE SmackDown Preview (6/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Takedown Discussions: Choose Your Preferred WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In
WWE Night of Champions Predictions: Will John Cena's Run Continue Against CM Punk?