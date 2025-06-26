Massive Stipulation Added To Huge Tag Team Match At AEW All In
The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland is going down at AEW All In on July 12 and it's going to carry a massive stipulation.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Strickland defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian. The match was scheduled for later in the show, but The Young Bucks flexed their EVP powers and started the show with it instead. Ospreay and Strickland weren't ready for the match, but were victorious anyway.
After the match, Ospreay and Strickland addressed The Bucks and said they wanted a match against them. Strickland said that he had just the place in mind for the bout and that place was inside Globe Life Field at All In on July 12.
Ospreay then addressed The Bucks and said they should up the stakes for the match. He credited The Young Bucks for being a part of starting AEW, but also said that they've done a lot of bad for the company and held AEW back at the same time. Ospreay said people were sick of the EVP Young Bucks and then challenged them to put the EVP titles on the line in the tag team match. The Bucks appeared outraged at the suggestion as the audience roared in approval.
AEW All In is the biggest AEW show of the year and emanates live from Globe Life Field on July 12. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, and more.
