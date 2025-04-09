Tony Khan Teases AEW Is Working On Launching An App
Is AEW set to launch a dedicated app?
This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view, which was headlined by Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland after the surprising - but also criticized - return of The Young Bucks.
But while AEW president Tony Khan addressed the in-ring action in the post-show media scrum, he also dropped a tease of something outside of the ring: an AEW app.
When asked about the company potentially creating an app similar to ROH’s HonorClub, TNA’s TNA+, and WWE’s previous version of the WWE Network, Khan hinted at the concept being a focus for AEW moving forward.
"Certainly, that is a priority for us. It’s definitely something that....our media rights agreement has grown, evolved, and changed."- Tony Khan
Khan added:
“There are things we have the ability to do that, contractually, I didn’t have the ability to do a couple of months ago. I’m very excited about that. We’re developing and adding a lot of things in AEW in 2025, a lot of firsts this year for us.- Tony Khan
“It’s definitely something we’re working on and thinking about. Now, there are things we can do with an app that we might not have been able to do a few months ago."
AEW signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery last October to continue featuring Dynamite and Collision on TBS and TNT, respectively. The deal also included simulcast availability on Max.
AEW also recently announced a pay-per-view distribution deal with Amazon Prime, which began with AEW Revolution in March.
