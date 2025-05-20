Wrestling On FanNation

TrillerTV Makes Announcement Regarding AEW Double Or Nothing Accessibility Sunday

All Elite Wrestling Fans in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico will have one less option to watch AEW Double or Nothing this weekend.

Rick Ucchino

Swerve Strickland is ready for Anarchy in the Arena
Swerve Strickland is ready for Anarchy in the Arena / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will not be available to stream on TrillerTV in the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico.

The streaming network made that official announcement Tuesday morning on social media, but a reason for the show's limited availability was not provided.

AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The show will be headlined by Anarchy in the Arena and feature the finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

Timeless Toni Storm will also be defending her AEW Women's Championship against Mina Shirakawa, and the Hurt Syndicate will put their AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against the Sons of Texas.

Double or Nothing will still be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube and other traditional cable and satellite providers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Current AEW Double or Nothing Match Card:

Anarchy in the Arena: Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega and The Opps vs. The Death Riders & The Elite

Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Stretcher Match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

FTR vs. Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness

