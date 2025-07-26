AEW Collision Preview (7/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW's fourth show of their Aragon Ballroom residency in Chicago takes place tonight on Collision and is presented by Discovery's Shark Week.
Announced last week, ROH Women's World Champion and women's Casino Gauntlet winner, Athena, will defend her ROH Women's World Championship against new AEW signee, Alex Windsor. Athena and Windsor wrestled once before at ROH Global Wars Australia earlier this year when Windsor came up short in becoming champion.
Since becoming All Elite, Alex Windsor has been a thorn in Athena's side, running out to save AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm on Dynamite before Athena could cash in her guaranteed title shot on a weakened Storm following a ruthless attack from Athena and her minion, Billie Starkz.
The TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes will defend his title for the first time against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. As a member of Shane Taylor Promotions, Moriarty is no stranger to Rhodes. At All In Texas Zero Hour, Shane Taylor Promotions lost to The Sons of Texas and the Von Erichs in an 8-man tag team match. The night before, Rhodes and Sammy Guevara successfully defended the ROH World Tag Team Championships against Moriarty's stablemates, The Infantry.
Keeping a close eye on the TNT Championship match will certainly be the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, who has made it clear that he still has his sights set on becoming the face of TNT.
Also announced for Collision is the continuation of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament to earn an AEW World Tag Team title shot at Forbidden Door London. FTR defeated Jetspeed on Dynamite to advance to the semifinals. The participants for the remaining three quarterfinals have yet to be announced.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Athena vs Alex Windsor for the ROH Women's World Championship
Dustin Rhodes vs Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship
Forbidden Door World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal (Participants TBA)
