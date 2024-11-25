Bryan Danielson Shares Health Update On Nikki & Brie Show
Bryan Danielson has given an update on his health.
The former AEW and WWE World Champion retired from full time in-ring competition after his loss to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in October. Danielson, who joined AEW in 2021, was last seen being stretchered out of the arena following the match, and recent reports suggest that he will need neck surgery.
On the most recent episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Danielson and his wife, Brie Garcia, provided some insight on his status.
“I was very cautious to not say ‘retirement,’ except for the match where if I lost (against Swerve Strickland), I would retire. After that, it was all, ‘the end of my full-time wrestling career.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I have a bobblehead.”
Brie stated that she wanted to make a social media post about his in-ring career being completed, but Danielson objected, indicating that wrestlers are never really retired.
“To me, at the end of the day, I realized this with my last retirement, which was forced. I didn’t want to retire, but they wouldn’t let me wrestle again. What I found is people are sad for a bit. Then, everybody just moves on, and it doesn’t matter. The hardest part for it is probably for the person who does it.”
Neither Garcia nor Danielson provided a timeline or scope for a potential neck surgery, only that he will, in fact, need one.
Danielson is a one-time AEW World Champion and the 2024 Men’s Owen Hart Cup winner. He is a four-time WWE Champion, WWE’s 26th Triple Crown Champion, and WWE’s Sixth Grand Slam Champion.
