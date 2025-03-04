Wrestling On FanNation

Update On Why Jamie Hayter Is Off AEW TV

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has been off television of late.

Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter returned to action this past August after 15 months off due to injury.

However, Hayter has only wrestled 11 matches on television since her return last year. Her last match with AEW was on January 22nd, defeating Julia Hart on Dynamite.

Fightful Select released an update as to why we haven't seen Hayter around in AEW of late earlier today. According to the report, Hayter is currently in the process of getting her U.S. visa renewed. As of right now, she's back in the United Kingdom awaiting final approval.

Hayter later confirmed the report herself.

Due to the ongoing visa issues, Hayter has started to take independent bookings in her home country. She worked the EVE 131 event in London on February 7th, defeating Alex Windsor.

Hayter is expected to continue taking independent bookings in the U.K. until her visa issues are resolved. At that point, she's expected to resume work for AEW.

Hayter was in the midst of a feud with former TBS Champion Julia Hart at the time of her last match for AEW. The pair had split two matches, with Hart victorious on the January 1st edition of Dynamite and Hayter on the winning side on the January 22nd Dynamite.

