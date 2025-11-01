AEW Collision Preview (11/1/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Saturday night is getting a spooky upgrade with a special Fright Night Collision from Edinburg, Texas.
Halloweekend continues with two big title matches featuring some of AEW, ROH, and CMLL's biggest stars.
AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido will defend his ROH World Championship against CMLL superstar Mascara Dorada in a sequel to their critically acclaimed bout in Arena Mexico earlier this year. Dorada has been impressive every time he stepped into an AEW ring in 2025, but double champion Bandido is on the run of a lifetime. Who will come out on top?
"12 Belts" Mercedes Moné's CMLL World Women's Championship will also be on the line as she defends the title against CMLL powerhouse, Olympia. Olympia challenged the champion in Arena Mexico following Moné's successful defense over Persephone, and said she'd be willing to come to AEW to make a match happen. Tonight, she gets her wish.
After participating in a surprise attack on Wednesday with Athena, Moné will also need to keep an eye out for her Full Gear opponent, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, as well as her tag team tournament opponents for next week's Dynamite, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. Will Olympia be able to overcome the CEO, or will the Moné train keep moving forward?
Can they coexist?
In tag team action, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will team up against AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita. Both teams have been struggling to get along in recent weeks. Caster and Bowens' history runs deep, dating back to their time together as The Acclaimed.
Okada and Takeshita have always had a tense relationship, which has only grown more contentious since Okada joined the Don Callis Family. In the fallout from Wednesday's explosive Don Callis Family summit, will the Alpha and the Rainmaker be able to put their differences aside?
Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir will also test their chemistry as a team for the first time tonight. On Wednesday, it was announced that Penelope Ford is injured and will not be cleared to compete in the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team title tournament. As a result, Shafir will now replace Ford as Megan Bayne's partner.
How will the Megasus and the Death Rider fare as a new force to be reckoned with in the women's division?
Also on Collision
The Conglomeration and Conglomeration adjacents will look to gain some momentum ahead of the Men's Blood and Guts match against the Death Riders that was announced on Dynamite. Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, and Komander will square off in trios competition against La Faccion Ingobernable's The Beast Mortos, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico.
MxM TV will also host one of their infamous casting calls.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH World Championship
Mercedes Moné vs. Olympia for the CMLL World Women's Championship
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita
Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, & Komander vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (The Beast Mortos, Sammy Guevara, & Dralistico)
Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in action
MXM TV Casting Call
