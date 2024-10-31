Huge Championship Match Set For AEW Full Gear 2024
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship is official for Full Gear in November.
On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy opened the show with an in-ring promo addressing what happened to his friend Chuck Taylor as the show went off the air last week. Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club crushed Taylor's neck with a steel chair before Cassidy could run down to make the save.
During Cassidy's promo, he said he wasn't a leader, but that he needed to take on Moxley because others in the company didn't know how dangerous he was. Cassidy then made the challenge and Tony Khan later made the match official.
Later in the show, Moxley cut an in-ring promo and said that he actually challenged Cassidy last week when he took Taylor out. Mox said that he eliminated a distraction for Cassidy. From there, the BCC brawled with members of the AEW roster.
Moxley and Cassidy have a long history together dating back to last year. Moxley defeated Cassidy at AEW All Out to win the AEW International Championship. At AEW Full Gear in 2023, Cassidy got the win back and successfully defended that championship against Moxley.
AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on November 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The only other match announced for the show is MJF taking on Adam Cole or Roderick Strong. That match is dependent on Cole and Strong winning three matches to earn the shot at MJF.
