Two Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW World's End
There were reportedly a number of soon-to-be free agents backstage Saturday night at AEW World's End.
Many pro wrestlers call the Orlando, Florida area home and some took the opportunity to pay a visit to the Addition Financial Arena. One of the more notable names spotted at the show was Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that the former United States and NXT Tag Team Champion is still not eligible to sign with a new company for at least another month. Pestock was informed by WWE earlier this year that his contract would not be renewed. He was released along with Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox in what was a small batch of roster cuts.
Also spotted backstage last night at World's End was AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE. His deal with TNA is set to expire on January 1.
Ross Sapp says that Francis was seen chatting with Tony Khan down at the ringside area prior to the show. He also reportedly had the chance to catch up with his former Hit Row stablemate Swerve Strickland.
MORE: WWE Superstars React To The Departures Of Baron Corbin, Indi Harwell & Tegan Nox
It's unclear if Pestock and Francis were just visiting, or if there is mutual interest between both former WWE Superstars and AEW in working together down the line.
We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
