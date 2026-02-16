Popular AEW Star Throws Shade at Logan Paul

Since taking his first steps in a wrestling ring at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul has made it his mission to get people talking. Whether that's with his eye-catching performances when the bell rings or his brash antics as part of The Vision, Paul is determined to make headlines.

In his desire to be pro wrestling's main story, Paul has borrowed moves from some of the biggest names. This has seen him adopt the Buckshot Lariat currently used by "Hangman" Adam Page, and utilize Eddie Guerrero's 3 Amigos, while he also borrowed Hulk Hogan's famous leg drop in his match with Ricochet at SummerSlam.

But while Paul is reveling in his notoriety, some fans have taken issue with him 'stealing' moves from their favorite stars.

In response to Paul's approach, Andrade El Idolo has decided to take a friendly jab at the popular YouTuber. While sharing a clip of himself hitting Adam Page with a Reverse Spanish Fly from the middle rope, he threw in the caption "New move for Logan Paul!"

New move for Logan Paul! https://t.co/hxr5GvGpw3 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026

Logan Paul is celebrating after setting a new world record

Andrade's comments are sure to send fans online into a frenzy, but Logan Paul's mind is a long way from wrestling as he celebrates making an eye-watering piece of history.

As certified by Guinness World Records, Paul has just set a new world record for selling the most expensive Pokémon card in history. Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator card sold for a remarkable $16,492,000 at auction on Monday morning.

Paul, who famously wore the card as a necklace during his entrance at WrestleMania 38, said he was delighted to share his passion with others from around the world.

"This right here is what makes collecting so special–this hobby is unbelievably fun,” said Logan Paul after the sale. “I love the community aspect of it, getting to meet other collectors and connect over our shared passion. It has been amazing working on this with my friend Ken Goldin, who has changed Pokémon forever in such a great way.”

The divisive star was most recently in action at the Royal Rumble, where he entered the match at number 20 before being eliminated by eventual winner Roman Reigns. With victory, Reigns became the 11th man to win the match twice. Steve Austin remains the only three-time winner in Rumble history.

