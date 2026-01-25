Bret Hart is recognized as one of the most skilled and polished in-ring technicians in the history of the professional wrestling business. Remembered for his legendary run with WWE, Hart earned the reputation as "The Excellence of Execution" for a reason.

With several memorable matches and rivalries with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin, "The Hitman" is often mentioned among the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring.

From his lengthy run with WWE to his controversial move to WCW following "The Montreal Screwjob," Hart garnered several lucrative contracts that helped to establish a healthy lifestyle decades after the end of his in-ring career.

Name Bret Hart Estimated Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Wealth Professional wrestling, Acting, Writing, Merchandising Salary $1.2 Million annually Sponsorships & Endorsements Alberta Food & Beverage Expo, Roots of Fight, Hitman's Bar, BIG SHOTS, Gold Standard Grading, South Country Co-op Liquor, Romero Distilling Co., etc. Charity Water First Foundation, American Association for Cancer Research ((AACR), Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre, Canada Walk of Fame

What is Bret Hart's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bret Hart net worth is estimated to be roughly $7 million. This figure is based on his earnings throughout his pro wrestling career, his current WWE Legends deal, and other endorsements that he has acquired.

Bret Hart | Shelby Reeves/Chillicothe Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bret Hart's salary

Bret Hart signed a WWE Legends deal with the company back in 2022, which allows him to earn royalties on his merchandise, appearances in the company's video games, and any other uses of his likeness.

According to various reports, Hart makes around $1.2 million annually from his WWE Legends deal, which includes merchandising, and other sources of income.

This deal has also allowed WWE to use Bret Hart in occasional guest appearances, with his last time on the company's programming taking place back in 2024.

Bret Hart's endorsements

Thanks to his iconic run in pro wrestling, Bret Hart has garnered several noteworthy endorsements and sponsorships throughout his career. Among his endorsements, Hart has sponsored Alberta Food & Beverage Expo, Roots of Fight, Hitman's Bar, BIG SHOTS, Gold Standard Grading, South Country Co-op Liquor and Romero Distilling Co.

MORE: Who Is Bret Hart's Wife? Everything About Stephanie Washington

Bret Hart's charity work

Bret Hart has used his fame to support several causes and organizations throughout his time as a performer and after his in-ring career. Hart has contributed to the Water First Foundation, which is dedicated to providing access to protected, clean water for Native American tribes in Canada.

Some other organizations that Hart has supported or publicly donated to include the American Association for Cancer Research ((AACR), Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre and the Canada Walk of Fame.

More WWE Wrestler Net Worths

Vince McMahon Net Worth

Shawn Michaels Net Worth

Stone Cold Steve Austin Net Worth

Hulk Hogan Net Worth