Bret Hart Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff
Bret Hart is always honest and open about his feelings towards certain individuals in wrestling, and he doesn't have a lot of love lost for Eric Bischoff and WCW.
Hart spent 13 years climbing the ranks in WWE, evolving from tag wrestler to top guy. He and Hulk Hogan worked together plenty during their time in New York, with Hogan jumping ship for WCW in 1994. Eventually, Hart would follow suit after the Montreal Screwjob.
But as many wrestling fans know, the WWE Hall of Famer's WCW run was not one to be remembered. Hart joined the Masked Man Show for a live podcast in New York City over the course of SummerSlam weekend and opened up on how he felt about his WCW tenure regarding Hogan and Eric Bischoff.
“[Hulk] was a great guy and a great star and I got along really good with Hulk for years. I was one of his first matches. I helped make him from day one when the only move he knew how to do was a bear hug. I remember going out there and making him. I was a young guy and I was happy to do for him," Hart recalled of his early days with Hogan, who died last month.
"I was good friends with Hulk. I was in Japan with him. In WWF, I always worked his undercards. I had so much respect for him and was always a friend to him. He was on top from 84 to 94. That’s a long time wearing the crown."
What Happened In WCW
Hart was expected to be a major player in WCW, but his run ended up being less than stellar. While he would go on to become world champion, several booking snafus and injuries stood in the way of him becoming a true top guy, and Hart believes Hogan was a big part of ensuring that happened.
"I will always shake my head and wonder what it was as to why he was such a roadblock for me. He wouldn’t do anything for me," Hart said. "He made sure, and I know this for a fact, he made sure when I was in WCW that they didn’t do anything for me. ‘Don’t do anything with him. Just leave him. Let him sit on the bench in the dressing room.’"
The 68-year-old would go on to detail the extreme lengths WCW would allegedly go to in order to disappoint him, and he did not hold back on his disdain for former senior vice president of WCW, Eric Bischoff.
"WCW would fly me down in first class, first class car rental, first class hotel, and when I got to the building, they would tell me I was off and I’d just fly home. That’s how stupid they were," he said.
"They were a stupid bunch of idiots. Eric Bischoff, he was an absolute moron. I can’t say anything about WCW and how stupid they were. They were the dumbest idiots I ever had any involvement with.”
Hart would formally return to WWE in 2010, and would even face Vince McMahon in a widely panned match at WrestleMania 26. Bischoff and Hogan, meanwhile, would remain business partners up until Hogan's death.
