Brock Lesnar's Daughter Captures Fourth Straight Major Championship
Mya Lesnar, the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar and Nicole McClain, achieved a rare feat this week.
Lesnar is part of the track and field team for Colorado State University, and she captured her fourth-straight Mountain West Conference shot put title. She threw the shot put 18.61 meters at the MWC's outdoor championships on Friday.
Colorado State celebrated her championship on their Instagram page:
Mya's father, Brock Lesnar, has not been seen in the world of wrestling in nearly two years. He wrestled, and lost to, Cody Rhodes at the 2023 edition of WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit.
MORE: Who Is Brock Lesnar's Daughter, Mya Lesnar?
Brock Lesnar has mostly stayed out of the public eye since he was implicated in the on-going Janel Grant lawsuit that was filed against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE last year. Whether or not he will ever return to pro wrestling remains to be seen.
Mya Lesnar is currently a senior at Colorado State. She was part of Arizona State's track and field team her first two years in college prior to transferring to Colorado State.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Brock Lesnar Makes Rare Public Appearance At Comedy Show
WWE SmackDown Results (5/16/25): Tiffany Stratton Retains WWE Women's Championship
Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia Officially Called Up To WWE SmackDown
John Cena's Next Match Among Those Confirmed For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Hulk Hogan And Real American Beer Looking To Acquire Iconic American Restaurant Brand Hooters