Chris Jericho Names the Top 3 Feuds of His Career

Chris Jericho is a multiple-time world champion across a variety of different promotions and a surefire WWE Hall of Famer when he decides to retire.

Throughout his long career, Jericho has worked with a who's who of the best wrestlers on planet earth. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, and many other top stars in the industry have worked with Jericho over the years, but there are three opponents that stand out to him.

In a new interview with Radio X, Jericho opened up about his career and named three opponents as the top feuds of his entire career.

Jericho's top feuds

Chris Jericho on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The three names? Shawn Michaels, MJF, and Kevin Owens.

Jericho and Shawn Michaels had a long feud that spanned a few years. Both men wrestled at WrestleMania 19, which was the first WrestleMania back in action for Michaels. The duo also had a long, multi-match feud in 2008.

That feud heated up in a major way when Jericho struck the wife of Shawn Michaels in the face with a punch. From there, Jericho and Michaels wrestled in an Unsanctioned Match, a Ladder Match, and a Last Man Standing Match. The Ladder Match was for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho feud culminated at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Owens and Jericho had been a team and best friends, but Owens turned on Jericho. The feud would end up being over the WWE United States Championship. At this time, Jericho was a hot act in WWE due to "The List" gimmick.

Kevin Owens | IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The Chris Jericho and MJF feud took place in AEW. It began in 2020 with a singles match between both men at Full Gear. From there, Jericho and the Inner Circle feuded with MJF and his Pinnacle faction. Those teams wrestled in Stadium Stampede and Blood & Guts in 2021.

After those matches, they continued their feud with two more matches, including a 5th Labor of Jericho match on AEW Dynamite where MJF was victorious, and a match at All Out 2021. The match was billed as The Final Fight and saw Jericho pick up the victory.

Chris Jericho's last match was in April in ROH, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. New reports indicate that Jericho may be heading to WWE for a final run.

