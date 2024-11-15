Dave Bautista Shares Heartbreaking Update On Dog Ollie On Social Media
Dave Bautista loves animals, especially those of the doggo variety.
In September, BuzzFeed surrounded the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion with four adorable puppies. Bautista gently kissed and toyed with each one, fawning over the pups for the duration of the interview. Yes, this man loves his fur babies.
And so, Dave's heart was likely drenched with grief when he posted a memorial to his recently deceased dog, Ollie, on Friday (November 15) afternoon.
Bautista wrote:
In loving memory of my sweet boy, Ollie. He fought with all he had, and I hope I made him as happy as he made me. He loved people, animals, his sisters (especially Maggie🥹), sunbathing, stealing toys, and bedtime. Thank you to everyone who showed him love. Goodnight, Ollie. We love you 💔- @DaveBautista
"To me, there's nothing more innocent and pure than a puppy," Bautista told WFLA News, in 2021, during a segment on an abused Florida puppy he adopted.
In 2023, the wrestler-turned-Marvel icon appeared with Ollie and his other three rescued pitbulls on the WeRateDogs YouTube channel to talk dog tattoos and animal rescue.
"I love dogs, and it just kills me that so many lovable dogs need homes," Bautista said. "I believe firmly in adopt, don't shop."
Our hearts go out to Dave Bautista during this difficult time.
