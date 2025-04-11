Bret Hart Explains Why Match With Steve Austin Was 'Perfect'
Bret Hart is poised to become the first three-time inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame in one week.
Hart's match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at 1997's WrestleMania 13 will be inducted in the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend, receiving the inaugural "Immortal Moment Award." Hart was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as a singles competitor (2006) and as a tag team wrestler (Hart Foundation, 2019).
The bout between Hart and Austin has long been considered in contention for the best WrestleMania match of all time, so it was a logical choice to be the first recipient of the award. Plus, the star power of the two men certainly is a positive as they level-up the Hall of Fame ceremony itself.
Hart spoke with Adam Barnard of ScreenRant and explained why he thinks his WrestleMania 13 match with Austin was perfect.
"I love the idea (of the award), and I appreciate how many other people might be considered for something like this," Hart explained. "But for me, I've always believed, and I'm very proud of my career and proud of a lot of the great matches I had throughout my career. But I've always felt from probably the night that I had this match that it was the best match I ever had, for sure. And I had a lot of great matches.
"But I just always felt something special about this match and what it did and what it delivered and what the ramifications of the match and how far Steve Austin's career went and how much of a difference it made maybe for his career.
"I think Steve has always been a great wrestler, whether he had that match or not. But I think that match launched and just made it so much easier for him. It was just such a great story. When I look at that match, I look at the execution and the match, the moves, and what led from one little step to the next thing to the next thing. When I watch it back, I would never change one single bit of that match. To me, it's like a Rembrandt. It's perfect.
"When I watch it back, I would never change one single bit of that match. To me, it's like a Rembrandt. It's perfect"- Bret Hart
"I'm proud that everyone chose that as the first one to be entered into something like this, into the [WWE] Hall of Fame. But I personally have always felt that it was my finest hour, too. So I'm proud on all kinds of different levels."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: Rhea Ripley Defends WrestleMania 41 Match, Explains Intricate Storyline Details
Latest Update On Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania Creative Plans
CM Punk Reveals The Biggest Lesson He Learned From Eddie Guerrero
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match Confirmed For WrestleMania 41