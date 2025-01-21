WWE Raw Results (1/20/25): Seth Rollins Beats Drew McIntyre, Royal Rumble Hype, Penta Wins Again
The Royal Rumble picture got a lot more defined during this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
We now know that Bayley and Sami Zayn will enter the Rumble match to try and earn a shot at a championship match at WrestleMania. Zayn confirmed his entrance during a long promo, in which he said he was happy with his WWE career, but wanted a run with the world title.
Zayn said he believe he was on the same level as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns, but acknowledged that the one difference between them was that they held world titles and he didn't. At that point, Kevin Owens walked to the ring to confront his best friend and former tag team partner.
Owens told Zayn that he truly believed that he could win the Royal Rumble match and went so far as to predict that he would. Owens then told Zayn that when he wins, he needs to pick him as the champion to face at WrestleMania.
Bayley declared for the Royal Rumble match and then did battle with Nia Jax. Jax injured Bayley's shoulder early in the match and though Bayley valiantly fought her off, Jax got the victory. During the match, Roxanne Perez tried to interfere from the crowd, but was knocked out by Bayley. Bayley and Roxanne Perez are scheduled to have a match on this week's episode of NXT.
After the match, Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley brawled all around the ring. This week's show started with Jax attacking Ripley in the backstage area. When the brawl broke, Ripley stood on the table and challenged Jax to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
In other action, Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso got the better of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Uso started the show and was about to predict victory over Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Instead, Gunther walked out and told Jey to be serious. Jey responded by saying that only one of them had wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania before and that it wasn't Gunther. This prompted Gunther to attack Jey, but the attack was thwarted. Jey ended up standing tall and holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt in his hand.
Penta defeated Pete Dunne in his second week on Raw. Penta got a new and improved entrance with pyro this week and took Dunne out with various dives and his patented Mexican Destroyer.
CM Punk never made it to the ring this week, but cut a fired up promo with Jackie Redmond. Punk talked about the Royal Rumble being one of the only ways to earn a place in the main event of WrestleMania. He said that he performed best when the lights were brightest and said that wouldn't change at the Royal Rumble.
Punk addressed each of the other favorites to win the match including Roman Reigns, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. He gave pointed reasons why he was more qualified to win than all of them and said he would prove it on February 1.
In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in what was a WrestleMania 41 rematch. Rollns and McIntyre went toe-to-toe for most of the match, which each having momentum in mulitple places. Eventually, Rollins was able to surprise McIntyre and roll him up for the win.
After the match, Drew attacked Rollins, but Sami Zayn ran out to make the save. Zayn tried to battle Drew, but Drew caught him with a headbutt. As Drew worked to continue attacking Rollins, Zayn tried to hit him with a Helluva Kick. Drew moved and Zayn decked him with the move instead. Rollins looked at Zayn in disbelief as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Match Results (1/20/25)
- Rey Mysterio defeated Kofi Kingston
- Nia Jax defeated Bayley
- Penta defeated Pete Dunne
- Damage CNTRL defeated Pure Fusion Collective
- Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
GM Adam Pearce Announces Bayley Has Transferred To Monday Night Raw
WWE Rumors : Latest on Ilja Dragunov's Recovery, Becky Lynch, Corey Graves & More
New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Says He Could Hang With John Cena On The Microphone
Dr. Britt Baker Could Be Done With AEW Amid Growing Backstage Frustration [Report]