CM Punk Threatens To Put Hulk Hogan Over Tope Rope In WWE Royal Rumble, Kill Hulkamania Once And For All
CM Punk has never been one to mince words when he has a microphone in his hand, and Monday night on Raw was no different.
Backstage Correspondent Jackie Redmond had the chance to speak with the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' one-on-one inside the American Airlines Center. Punk ran down the stacked field for the Men's Royal Rumble Match to the crowd in Dallas and said none of them are on his level when the pressure is on and the fans are behind him.
One man who hasn't even declared for the Rumble, and most likely won't be in the match, even caught a couple of strays from the former WWE Champion. That man would be WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.
" Nobody can beat me when I'm at my best," Punk said. "You say John Cena? I can't see John Cena throwing me over the top rope on February the first. Did you say Roman Reigns? Roman Reigns needed my help to settle family business at WarGames. And in the Royal Rumble, there are no friends. It's every man for himself. I put Drew McIntyre in the dirt. Don't ask me about Sami Zane, he's not on my level. You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I'll throw his dusty a-- over the top rope and I'll kill Hulkamania once and for all.- CM Punk to Jackie Redmond
As you can imagine, especially after Hogan was booed out of the building in Los Angeles at the WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, the Dallas crowd got a pretty good kick out of Punk's comments.
It's currently not known how Punk's jabs at Hogan landed backstage, but the WWE social media team did clip them out when posting the interview on the company's X account.
