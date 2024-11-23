John Cena Wraps Filming Peacemaker Season 2, James Gunn Announces
John Cena has wrapped up filming for season two of Peacemaker.
James Gunn, the show's director, revealed on social media that the season has completed. It will drop on the Max streaming platform in April of 2025.
"And that’s a Season Two wrap on John Cena & Jenn Holland, who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith and Emilia Harcourt," Gunn wrote. "To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have ever had! Thanks to the incredible people of Savannah, Georgia for making the Peacemaker crew’s stay here so special. One day left!"
John Cena is scheduled to return to WWE in January for what will be his final in-ring run with the company. This summer, Cena announced that he would be retiring from active wrestling at the end of 2025. Cena confirmed that his run would include a significant number of dates for WWE including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
WWE has officially announced that Cena will be an entrant into the men's 2025 Royal Rumble Match. The company is also advertising Cena for the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix on January 6.
Cena is a 16-time world champion -- a number that ties the most all time. Ric Flair is also a 16-time world champion. Cena's most recent match for WWE took place in April. He teamed with The Miz and R-Truth and defeated The Judgment Day on an episode of Raw.
Peacemaker season one dropped on HBO Max in 2022.
