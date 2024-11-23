WWE Ratings: SmackDown Takes Key Demo, Beats Out Big 10 Matchup, Shark Tank & More
Last night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which aired on USA Network and featured the returns of both CM Punk and Paul Heyman in the main segment, averaged 551K viewers in the 18-49 demo, according to fast nationals.
The broadcast beat all other broadcasts by more than 100k viewers each. The episode attracted 32% more viewers in the key advertising demo than FOX’s Big 10 game that saw Michigan State against Purdue, which averaged 417k viewers. ABC aired new episodes of “Shark Tank” and “20/20”, CBS aired “S.W.A.T.” and “Fire County”, NBC aired new episodes of “Happy’s Place”, “Lopez vs. Lopez” and “Dateline NBC”.
SmackDown saw a week over week decline in ratings versus last week’s episode, averaging 1.234 million viewers with a 0.32 18-49 demo, down from November 8th, which averaged 1.536 million viewers overall and a 0.47 18-49 demo.
SmackDown, which aired from Salt Lake City, UT, saw Chelsea Green advance into the next round for the inaugural Women’s United States Championship tournament, LA Knight retaining his United States Championship over Santos Escobar, a segment with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens ahead of their match at “Survivor Series: WarGames”, and Montez Ford over Tommaso Ciampa.
Next week’s SmackDown was pre-taped ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, which takes place at the Rogers. Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 30th.
Recommended
WWE SmackDown Spoilers (11/29/24): High Stakes Match To Determine Advantage In Survivor Series Men's War Games
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns To Raw, Cody Rhodes And The Rock In Hawaii, Gene Snitsky Sighting
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Knows When The Rock Will Return And What WWE Superstar He's Coming For