Karrion Kross Drops Teaser Trailer For 'Blue Evening' Film Debut

An LA screening for Karrion Kross' film debut in 'Blue Evening' will be announced shortly.

Karrion Kross will make film debut later this year
Karrion Kross has released the first teaser trailer for his upcoming film debut.

'Blue Evening' is a short film that Kross both has an acting credit and an executive producer role. Gustavo J Ramirez, Sari Sanchez and Sammy Horowitz round out the top billed cast members.

"VERY excited to finally debut this trailer.

Blue Evening will have an LA screening date that will drop soon. Keep everyone posted.

But stay tuned for Film Festival dates to watch our film in a town near you!"

Karrion Kross on X.

A detailed plot synopsis for 'Blue Evening' is not available, but Kross appears to be portraying a business owner or counselor who is attempting to help someone overcome a drug addiction.

We'll provide more information on the film as it becomes available.

