Trish Stratus Set For WWE Smackdown Appearance On Friday Night
WWE Hall of Fame Trish Stratus will appear on Friday's episode of WWE Smackdown ahead of her tag team match at the Elimination Chamber PLE.
Stratus announced the news on Wednesday morning with a social media post on X.
At the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night, Stratus will team up with WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, to take on the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match. This is Stratus' first match back since making a surprise return in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble earlier this month.
Prior to her Royal Rumble return this year, Stratus hadn't wrestled a match in WWE since September of 2023. She lost to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match at the Payback PLE.
Stratus is a multiple time women's champion in WWE and entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Stratus came to aid Tiffany Stratton in her fight against Jax.
The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will feature both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches -- both of which have major implications for WrestleMania. Plus, Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match and Cody Rhodes will let The Rock know whether or not he will sell his sould to become Rock's champion.
