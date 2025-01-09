Seth Rollins Confirms He Will Not Be Appearing In Captain America: Brave New World
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are two of the most accomplished and well-respected professional wrestlers of the last few decades. Unfortunately for Rollins, he and wife now have another thing in common - they've both filmed scenes for Marvel that won't make it into the final product.
News broke last year that the former World Heavyweight Champion had been cast in a supporting role for Disney's Captain American: Brave New World as a member of the Serpent Society, and leaked images from the set of the film gave confirmation to his involvement with the project.
As the release date for the film approached, however, rumors began to swirl that Rollins' role was eliminated from the story. The speculation intensified after the first couple of trailers dropped and The Visionary was nowhere to be found.
Rollins was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet this week and confirmed that when wrestling and MCU fans flock to the theater next month to see the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise, they will not see Seth 'Freaking' Rollins.
Why? Seth doesn't know for sure.
"Truth be told, any answer I gave would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased. So I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was, but they ended up going in a different direction with it. And yeah my understanding was there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots."
Eagle-eyed fans believed they spotted Rollins in a Captain America trailer that dropped back in November, but he was quick to point out that it wasn't him. Even though he does bear a resemblance to the actor that was featured. At least, what you could see of him.
Rollins made the same denial to CVV and made sure to let fans know that he wasn't trying to pull the wool over their eyes.
“I’m not in the movie. I will say unequivocally I'm not in the film. I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking I'm here to see Seth Rollins. There might be two people that would do that, but I don't want those two people to waste their time. I don't want to misinform anybody. I don't want to lead anybody astray. I am not in the film."
There's no ill will on Rollins end. He wishes the film all the success in the world and hopes that Marvel is happy with the final product. The bottom line for him, is that he's a professional wrestler. If more acting roles come along, he's not opposed to taking them, but it's not his passion.
"I don't love acting. I love wrestling. My wife loves acting. She's way better at it than I am. She's got awesome stuff coming out, obviously, she announced her bit on Star Trek, which is going to be sick. I think that comes out maybe next year and she's got another thing that I'm not allowed to talk about that'll be coming out sooner than that."
Depending on when Rollins sat down for that pre-recorded interview with CVV, the project that he's speaking of could be Becky Lynch's supporting role in Happy Gilmore 2. The Man took to social media to confirm her casting in the sequel to Adam Sandler's cult classic just earlier this week.
Or perhaps, Lynch has another film project that will come around to theaters in the near future. Fans of The Man will most certainly look forward to as many performances as she's willing to churn out as they eagerly await the end of her lengthy hiatus from WWE.
