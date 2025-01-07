Wrestling On FanNation

Becky Lynch Seemingly Confirms Happy Gilmore 2 Rumor With Funny Social Media Post

The Man is coming around to Netflix. Becky Lynch seemingly confirms role in Adam Sandler's upcoming sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

Rick Ucchino

Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Becky Lynch during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Big Time Becks says the, 'Price is Right' and apparently so was PWinsider.

Becky Lynch took to social media Monday night ahead of the Raw on Netflix premiere and appeared to confirm Mike Johnson's report that she has a supporting role in Happy Gilmore 2.

Dressed in the same Boston Bruins jersey that became synonymous with Adam Sandler's titular character, Lynch attempted Happy Gilmore's trademark running tee shot and... well... apparently nailed it?

If we're being honest, her form still needs a little bit of work.

The upcoming sequel to Sandler's hilarious cult classic about a bad hockey player turned world class golfer, thanks to his unbelievable ability to drive a golf ball, is set to debut on Netflix later this year. No official release date has been set.

Lynch's casting in the film sets up an interesting WWE/AEW crossover as Maxwell Jacob Friedman also has a role in the movie. As does multi-time Grammy winner and part-time WWE Superstar Bad Bunny.

The former Women's World Champion is reportedly set to play a female golfer, but no other details about her character are known at this time.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

