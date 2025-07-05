WWE SmackDown Results (7/4/25): Drew McIntyre & Trish Stratus Return, Fatu Taken Out
It was a night of big surprises on WWE SmackDown.
Both Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made their triumphant returns Friday night in Pittsburgh, and their appearances have set the stage for two major match-ups to take place during next weekend's takeover of Atlanta.
McIntyre is set to battle Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event, while Trish will face off against Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution with the WWE Women's Championship on the line.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were also able to punch their tickets to Evolution next Sunday, the Wyatt Sicks continue to live rent free in the minds of the entire SmackDown Tag Team Division and Solo Sikoa's new family tree appears to be too much for even Jacob Fatu to handle.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday's special 4th of July edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE SmackDown Results:
Jacob Fatu ambushed Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline as soon as they arrived at the arena, which set up the night's main event. Fatu and Jimmy Uso vs. Sikoa and JC Mateo.
Drew McIntyre made his return to SmackDown for the first time since May. The Scottish Warrior interrupted a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in order to dish out some of his highly skilled trash talk. Orton wouldn't listen for long and dropped McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere. Orton vs. McIntyre was later booked for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Backstage we see Nick Aldis and Charlotte Flair having a chat. SmackDown's GM said he wanted to talk to her about a title opportunity, although it wasn't exactly what she had in mind. Just then Alexa Bliss walked into the frame. Aldis and Bliss talked Flair into taking part in an Women's Tag Team Title qualifying match for Evolution.
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeated B-Fab & Michin and The Secret Hervice to qualify for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way at Evolution. The Queen's reluctance to tag with Alexa was present throughout much of the match up, but Charlotte inadvertently set her partner up for the victory. Before delivering a moonsault onto Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Flair pat her partner on the head and the ref counted it as a tag. Alexa then hit Twisted Bliss on both women and pinned Fyre to score the win.
The Wyatt Sicks defeated Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin & Berto in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. Prior to the bout Gargano told the SmackDown Tag Team Division to follow his lead, but in the end, he'd leave Chris Sabin high and dry against Erick Rowan. Johnny refused to tag in against the big redwood and allowed Sabin to fall to an Iron Claw Choke Slam. The win for the Wyatts secured them another shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. That match will take place next Friday.
A vignette aired featuring new WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia, who said she knows that title puts a target on her back. She's ready to take all challengers head on.
Tiffany Stratton was given the opportunity to chose her challenger for Evolution and the WWE Women's Champion surprised the Pittsburgh crowd by introducing Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Tiffany said it just wouldn't be Evolution without a little Stratusfaction and her Elimination Chamber tag team partner happily accepted the challenge.
Jade Cargill was ambushed backstage by Naomi, who had a brand new custom designed Money in the Bank briefcase. Nick Aldis rushed to check on Jade, who said she was sick and tired of Naomi. She wanted her in a match and she'll get her at Evolution.
Andrade & Rey Fenix defeated Fraxiom. The SmackDown Tag Division has been very preoccupied with the Wyatts, but they need to start taking notice of this new alliance between Andrade and Fenix. The chemistry between these two is real and they scored another impressive win when Andrade gave Nathan Frazer the Message.
Damian Priest and Aleister Black had a tense exchange backstage after Priest told Black that he'd be facing R-Truth next Friday on SmackDown.
Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo. The new United States Champion told Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa to stay backstage while he and JC handled their business, and that's a move that may have cost him the match. Fatu got a measure of revenge by pinning Solo following the big moonsault. Sikoa would have the last laugh as Tala and Tonga would save him from a post match assault and then his new family tree would power bomb Fatu through the announce table to close the show.
