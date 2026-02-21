Eric Bischoff Net Worth

Known as one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling history, Eric Bischoff is best known for his contributions to WCW as Vice President, which helped make the company one of the biggest promotions in the industry in the 1990s.

Becoming a driving force for the company, Bischoff led the charge that introduced WCW Nitro and the Monday Night Wars to wrestling fans. After WCW closed its doors in 2001, Bischoff went on to become one of the most memorable authority figures in WWE history after signing with the company in 2002.

Now, over two decades later, Bischoff is a WWE Hall of Famer who has transitioned from his success in wrestling to venture into other businesses and the podcasting world to cover the industry.

Name Eric Bischoff Estimated Net Worth $10 Million Source of Wealth Professional wrestling, Podcasting, Hosting, Acting, Entrepreneurship Salary N/A Businesses Bischoff & Hervey Entertainment, 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff, Real American Freestyle, Mortgage Brokerage Charity Tunnel To Towers Foundation

What is Eric Bischoff's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Bischoff has a net worth of approximately $10 million. This figure is based on his earnings from his pro wrestling career and other business ventures.

After getting his start in the pro wrestling industry in the American Wrestling Association under Verne Gagne as an on-air interviewer and host in 1986, Eric Bischoff went on to sign with World Championship Wrestling as an announcer in 1991.

Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Working his way up the company, Bischoff would become an Executive Producer for WCW and was then promoted to Senior Vice President. Following his role in signing Hulk Hogan to the promotion in 1994 and investing more money into production, Bischoff played a major role in the creation of a weekly live program to run up against WWF with WCW Nitro in 1995.

By 1997, Bischoff was elevated to President of WCW and was crucial to the company becoming the number one promotion in all of wrestling after consistently beating WWF Monday Night Raw in the ratings. WCW would go on a legendary 83-week streak of winning the ratings war with WWF.

Despite attempting to purchase the company himself, WCW was sold to WWF in March of 2001. More than one year later, Bischoff signed with WWE as an on-screen performer, becoming the Raw General Manager and serving in the role for the next three years.

Following the end of his run with WWE in 2005, Bischoff would go on to play several different roles in the world of wrestling. In 2009, Bischoff, alongside Hulk Hogan, came in to help run Total Nonstop Action (TNA). He would later return to WWE as an Executive Director for SmackDown in 2019. In 2021, Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

For his contributions to the rise of WCW, the creation of Nitro, and playing a pivotal role in the Monday Night Wars, there is no denying that Bischoff is one of the most influential and important figures in pro wrestling history.

Eric Bischoff's salary

While Eric Bischoff has several business ventures, such as his podcast, his current salary for them is unknown or not publicly available.

At the height of his tenure as President of WCW in the 1990s, Bischoff earned more than $1 million annually for his contributions to the company.

Eric Bischoff's businesses

Eric Bischoff has used his success in pro wrestling to start several business ventures over the years. Founded in 2003, Bischoff co-owned Bischoff & Hervey Entertainment, an American production company based in Los Angeles.

Alongside Jason Hervey, Bischoff started the company after producing a Girls Gone Wild pay-per-view with WWE in 2003. BHE was around for more than 16 years before going defunct in 2019.

In 2018, Eric Bischoff launched the 83 Weeks podcast, where he covers the world of pro wrestling, from his time with WCW to current goings-on in the industry. Then, in 2024, Bischoff revealed he has a thriving mortgage brokering business.

In 2025, Eric Bischoff started the Real American Freestyle Wrestling organization alongside his longtime friend Hulk Hogan. RAF is a professional wrestling league blending amateur freestyle wrestling with more modern combat sports.

Kadik moves to middleweight at RAF06 👀



Watch Kadik vs Wick FEB 28 at 9 PM EST exclusively on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/TKT694iRA3 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) February 12, 2026

More WWE Wrestler Net Worth

Hulk Hogan Net Worth

John Cena Net Worth

Ric Flair Net Worth

Stephanie McMahon Net Worth