Fans Send Love To WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair On Social Media
Charlotte Flair will team up with Alexa Bliss this weekend at WWE Evolution 2 in a fatal four-way match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The pair will take holders Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, as well mystery Raw and NXT opponents.
And ahead of her big match this weekend, Flair took to social media this morning to share a message for fans. She posted an image of her working out in the gym alongside a caption that said: "Ps I hope YOU feel beautiful today"
The post quickly trended, with hundreds of fans sending love back.
@CroutonJonesCJT: "The Queen is killing it"
@M0NEGLAM: "i hope you feel beautiful every single day because you are"
@ItzChefSteph: "Same to you Charlotte. I hope you have an amazing day."
@charandrhea: "ps I hope you feel beautiful & strong everyday you're the best and you deserve all the best things in the world"
@RyNeverLies: "TENS ACROSS THE BOARD"
@TweetByLokesh: "That’s so sweet of you!
Wishing the same for youinside and out, you’re radiant.
Let’s both carry this energy into the day!"
@wifeofskylus_: "You’re our beautiful Queen for a reason!! Teaching us how to feel beautiful!"
@sir_roger1: "I hope YOU feel beautiful too, Ms. Charlotte. You deserve it. "
@Dr_Gav9: "Thank you so much, Queen Charlotte. I hope you have a blessed and incredible day"
Flair is The Queen for a reason.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Alexa Bliss Details Crazy Last Minute Decision To Compete In WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Backstage Update On How Many More Matches May Be Added To AEW All In Texas Card
WWE Hall Of Famer Michelle McCool Gives Update On Possible Evolution 2 Appearance
WWE NXT Returning To Philadelphia At Unique Venue And It's Not 2300 Arena