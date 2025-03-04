Seth Rollins And CM Punk Set For Steel Cage Match Next Week On WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has had enough of both CM Punk and Seth Rollins.
No amount of security personnel could keep these two bitter rivals from battling all across the KeyBank Center Monday night in Buffalo.
Finally reaching his boiling point over the constant fighting on his show, Adam Pearce confronted Rollins as he was being escorted to his bus out in the parking lot. The Visionary made it known that he was desperate for a shot to finish things with CM Punk once and for all, and Pearce is going to give him just that.
Next week on the 3/10 episode of Raw inside of New York's Madison Square Garden, it will be Seth Rollins taking on CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match.
This will mark the second time that these men will meet each other one-on-one in the past couple of months. Punk got the best of Rollins when they faced each other in the main of event of the Raw on Netflix premiere episode back on January 6.
Punk would go on to eliminate Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble and then take him out of Saturday's Elimination Chamber Match. Seth will finally look to get one in the win column against Punk next week.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
TKO President Gives Update On WWE Show Demand And Dynamic Ticket Pricing
Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE
Sonya Deville Issues New Comments On WWE Release
The Best John Cena Memes After His Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber