Mina Shirakawa's Goal In The United States: Beat Mercedes Mone & Become Double Champion [Exclusive]
Typically, the goal for wrestlers coming over to the United States is to become a star, make a lot money and become a world champion.
Mina Shirakawa has become a star in a short time of time since coming over to the U.S. earlier this year from Stardom in her native Japan. Her charisma jumps right into the television screen, and to those inside the arenas she appears in front of.
Shirakawa had her first chance to capture AEW gold this past Wednesday on Dynamite against Women's Champion and former best friend Mariah May. Her quest came up just short in an exciting affair.
"Oh yeah, I think so," Shirakawa tells The Takedown when asked if the May match was her best so far in AEW. "We mixed American wrestling style and Japanese wrestling style, but because she (May) also knows Japanese Joshi wrestling style. So a very good match for me.
"I have no choice but to acknowledge her (laughs). So she became a star that I believe that must have taken incredible hard work. I lost. I was so shocked that I respect her."
Coming off the hard-fought loss, the road back to redemption for Shirakawa begins on Sunday at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Strong Style Evolved (TrillerTV PPV, 7 p.m. ET) when she battles Johnnie Robbie from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA.
In her time at Stardom, Shirakawa won numerous women's titles. And currently, Shirakawa is the Undisputed British Women's Champion for Revolution Pro Wrestling in the UK. Despite coming up short so far in her quest for gold in AEW, the goal remains the same for Shirakawa.
" I have to change the losing part," Shirakawa admits. "I have to be a champion for AEW",
Shirakawa tells The Takedown she's isn't under contract to All Elite Wrestling as she's currently under a deal with Stardom. She didn't reveal how much time is left on the contract.
On her journey to championship gold in the U.S., the fans have gravitated towards Shirakawa. Her outfits, her walk, promos and body language have made Shirakawa one of the biggest female stars in AEW, which has come to the shock of many, including herself.
"I don't know. I want to know why," Shirakawa said with a laugh. "I'm the one who's the most surprised the American people (are) cheering me so mad."
The current New Japan Strong Women's Champion is Mercedes Mone, as she also holds the TBS belt in AEW and May is the Women's Champion.
Who does Shirakawa want to beat to achieve her dream: May or Mone?
"Mercedes and I have been friends for five years," Shirakawa admits. "We have never wrestled. I want to wrestle her for New Japan Strong belt.
"I want to beat Mariah too, and I want to beat Mone.
"Mone is TBS and New Japan double champion. That's ok. My dream is (the) double champion of New Japan strong and AEW Women's World Champion."