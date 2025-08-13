Major Update On When TNA Media Rights Deal Could Happen (Exclusive)
TNA is coming off the heels of its largest show in the United States ever last month with Slammiversary, and now it has its eyes set on a major new media rights deal.
In a previous conversation with The Takedown, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed the company was actively seeking a new media rights partner, estimating TNA's annual average value to be in the realm of $7 million to $10 million per year.
Since then, rumors have swirled as to when the company, which has leveraged its partnership with WWE to attain wider appeal, could expect a new deal.
When TNA media rights deal could happen
Silva once again spoke with The Takedown on SI this month, and provided a timeline as to when he believes a new deal could come together. He revealed it's realistic to believe a new package could be brokered by this fall.
"I think Bound For Glory is a great, a great stake in the sand in terms of us getting everything together as we look to the 2026 year and season," Silva said.
MORE: TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals If He Will Be An On-Screen TV Character (Exclusive)
"And so, I think August will be quiet. It usually is in the media, in the media deal space, but hopefully we'll work through a few things, move the ball forward a little bit in August, and then I think in September and October as we get to Bound For Glory, that would absolutely be the goal to try and get it done by then. Or certainly, if it's not done, have it agreed to."
The first-year TNA president acknowledged the legal process could extend the timeline, but remained optimistic a deal could be reached by October.
Rumors have attached networks like the CW (which hosts NXT) and A&E (which airs WWE-produced documentaries) could get in on the bidding for TNA. Multiple TNA sources have indicated to The Takedown on SI that while linear networks are being discussed, there are also streaming options on the table as far as negotiations are concerned.
When asked directly about those two specific entities being potential landing spots, Silva confirmed they are very much in the running.
"Oh, absolutely. Yeah. All of those and more, where, you know, we got to navigate all of these properties that have other properties. And where are they all in their renewals? I mean, it's a chess board, puzzle pieces, and media rights when you're doing these deals," he said.
"And so it's about timing. It's about who's coming, who's going, and where the slots are. And certainly our job, and I think we did it in such a big way at Slammiversary, is to keep putting a great product out there that, to your point, creates buzz. If it creates buzz, then properties are going to want you."
TNA Bound For Glory will feature the final match between The Hardys and Team 3D, set for Lowell, Mass., on Oct. 12.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (8/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Special Could Counter Major AEW Event
Samoa Joe Says He Suffered An Injury Filming Season Two Of Twisted Metal
Cody Rhodes Addresses Possibility Of A Trilogy Match With Roman Reigns