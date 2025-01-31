Another WWE Legend Reportedly Contacted For The Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble weekend is upon us, and if history has taught us anything, it's that any can happen. Oh it's true. It's damn true.
The run-up to WrestleMania is a very special time of the year when many WWE Hall of Famers and Legends are worked back into the mix. Whether that's for a Hall of Fame induction, a special appearance, or a chance to lace up the old boots one more time.
Especially if it's to compete in the Royal Rumble.
A number of industry vets have been linked to the Royal Rumble in one way or another over the past few weeks and now Kurt Angle is claiming that WWE has contacted him regarding Saturday's event. This according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
"Fightful has learned that WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle told those close with him that WWE had contacted him regarding participation in something for this week’s WWE Royal Rumble. It was stressed to Fightful that is wasn’t known if this was something specifically about the Royal Rumble match, or an additional appearance."- Sean Ross Sapp
Angle is already scheduled to be in Indianapolis this weekend as he's on the guest list for WrestleCon Saturday at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Royal Rumble Returns, Wyatt Sicks Absence, Scary Asuka Tweets
The Olympic Gold Medalist and former WWE Champion has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35, when he lost to Baron Corbin.
While Angle has expressed some disappointment with how his last match turned out, especially given Corbin's recent release from the company, an entrance in the Royal Rumble has to be considered a long shot at this point.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview [01/31/25]: Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
First Set Of Dates For Sting's 'Now Or Never' Farewell Tour Announced
What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?