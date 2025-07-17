WWE Superstar AJ Styles Expected To Be At TNA Slammiversary (Exclusive)
TNA is bringing its biggest show of the year to Long Island and New York City this Sunday, as Slammiversary is shaping up to be phenomenal.
Quite literally, in fact.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select Wednesday reported teases by TNA President Carlos Silva indicating the show would be "phenomenal" lined up with a potential appearance from WWE Superstar and TNA legend AJ Styles. Sapp noted that while no one in the company would give him a definitive answer about a potential Styles appearance, his sources claimed it would be misleading if Styles didn't show up, given how heavy-handed the tease was.
The Takedown on SI has spoken with multiple TNA sources and can now expand on Fightful's report. The Takedown has learned that a potential Styles appearance at Slammiversary has been in the works for some time now and was a top priority for the upper brass within TNA. The expectation among several members of the roster is that he will indeed be at UBS Arena for Slammiversary in some capacity.
Request for official comment from Silva were not returned as of press time.
While there was no indication given as to what specifically Styles would be doing on the show, multiple sources expressed optimism that he would set up a future match for the company as part of the partnership between TNA and WWE.
If he did, it would be his first match under the brand since Dec. 5, 2013, when he lost a TNA World Heavyweight Championship No Disqualification match against current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis (then known as Magnus).
Styles was the first TNA Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion, and is widely considered one of the greatest TNA wrestlers in history. He appeared on the company's first weekly pay-per-view in 2002, and was a cornerstone within the promotion until leaving at the end of 2013.
"The Phenomenal One" debuted in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble event, and has been with the company ever since.
