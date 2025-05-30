Harley Cameron Reportedly Injured At AEW Double Or Nothing
It sounds as though Harley Cameron is going to spend some time away from the ring.
The popular AEW star reportedly suffered an injury at Double or Nothing during her tag team bout against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that news Friday, but was unable to provide specific details on the type of injury that Cameron is dealing with or how long she's expected to be out of action.
Harley was able to compete this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite in a rematch from Double or Nothing. Cameron and Anna Jay were defeated in a No DQ Tag Team Match that saw the master puppeteer take a wicked looking face bump off the steel ring steps, courtesy of the Mighty Megasus.
Cameron finished the match with blood gushing from her nose, but Alvarez is reporting that the blood was not real and that the angle was filmed as a way to write her off of television.
We at The Takedown on SI wish Cameron a speedy recovery and hopefully it won't be long before we are all feeling the wrath once again.
