Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Enters New York

SI Wrestling Staff

Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Hulk Hogan and an Arkansas Razorbacks mascot hype the crowd during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Real American Beer has come to The Empire State.

New York has become the latest and 23rd state to sell Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, the company announced in a press release today. The beer brand has expanded across nearly half the country in just eight months.

“From Utica to Buffalo to hundreds of sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, nothing beats the authenticity and energy of a New York crowd,” said co-founder Hulk Hogan. “We’ve been hearing the call for Real American Beer from New Yorkers’, and now we’re here to deliver and run wild, brother.”

The beer is now available at stores including Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, ShopRite, Price Chopper and more, and will be available in Walmart in April.

The statement also noted that Hogan will be hitting the road to promote the beer, making stops from March 3-5 in Buffalo, Rochester, Poughkeepsie and Westchester, where he'll meet fans.

  • Monday, March 3 - Buffalo
  • Tuesday, March 4 - Rochester and Poughkeepsie
  • Wednesday, March 5 - Westchester

The WWE and Real American Beer announced they signed a multi-year deal back in January. The partnership sees the Real American Beer logo featured on the ring mat during Raw on Netflix shows, WWE social channels and more. WWE also took a minority ownership stake in the company.

At the time, Hogan was quoted as saying, "Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself. I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

