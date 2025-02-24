Wrestling On FanNation

Rhea Ripley Latest WWE Superstar To Warn Fans Over Privacy

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

Asuka isn't the only female WWE superstar having issues with overzealous fans lately.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley took to X last night to send a message to fans to respect her privacy and boundaries. The warning comes at a time when wrestlers are speaking out more and more about fans overstepping boundaries and invading personal space, whether at their homes, airports, or elsewhere.

Shouldn’t have to say this…
Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED!
That is 100% not ok.

@RheaRipley_WWE

WWE lists multiple ways for fans to contact superstars on their website via postal mail or email.

Contact a Superstar
Superstars get pumped when they hear from their fans. We like to respond when we can, but please forgive us if we can’t. Please do not send any materials (including scripts, screenplays, storylines, ideas, music, business proposals, marketing concepts, etc.) having to do with character development, storylines or in-ring activities. WWE does not consider or examine these materials.

Online
Visit the Contact a WWE Superstar page for instructions.


Postal Mail
Send your feedback by post to:

[Superstar Name] 1241 East Main Street Stamford, CT 06902

Our Superstars love to hear from you! Please be aware, however, that they're very busy and often don't get a chance to respond personally.

To make it easier to route and share your feedback, please include the following in your email:

Superstar Name
Subject / Short Summary
The message you want to share
Send these messages to: FanServices@wwe.com.

SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

