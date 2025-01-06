WWE Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer
Announced today (January 6) in an official WWE press release, the global professional wrestling promotion is teaming with perhaps its greatest product, Hulk Hogan, for Hogan's latest product: Real American Beer.
With this new partnership, the Real American Beer logo will be featured on the ring mat corners during Raw on Netflix tonight and in the foreseeable future. WWE Superstars will be featured in advertisements for the light beer brand, and the beverage will also be featured on WWE's social media channels. WWE will also become a minority owner in the company.
“Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO in the press release. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”
Hogan is quoted in the press release: "Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself. I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”
Hulk Hogan is expected to be present at the Raw on Netflix premiere tonight, live from Los Angeles.
Read the full press release below.
WWE® & WWE LEGEND HULK HOGAN’S REAL AMERICAN BEERSTRIKE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP
Real American Beer Logo to Be Featured On Ring Mat Corners During Every Episode of Monday Night Raw
January 6, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a multi-year partnership with legendary WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer – one of the fastest-growing light beers in the U.S. – that will showcase Real American Beer branding within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw as well as other key WWE assets.
As an official partner of WWE, Real American Beer will receive ring mat corner branding during every episode of Raw which makes its highly anticipated debut tonight on Netflix. Further, WWE will become a minority owner in the rapidly expanding company, which is now available in 20 states since its launch in June 2024.
“Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”
“Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”
Additionally, Real American Beer will receive social and digital support, including original, short-form content that will be distributed across WWE’s popular social and digital channels which reach more than 700 million users globally. WWE trademarks and Superstars will also be available for use on in-store point-of-sale materials and promotional displays throughout its growing network of retailers nationwide.
Real American Beer is proudly owned and brewed in the USA. Easy to drink yet bold, it was created to fill a gap in the light beer market for an unapologetically American brand. Real American Beer appeals to those seeking a sessionable, high-quality, no-nonsense brew they can proudly bring to any barbecue, tailgate, or dinner table. Real American Beer continues to grow through its ever-expanding network of distributors and retail locations nationwide.
For more information on Real American Beer, including a full list of locations and future events, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.
