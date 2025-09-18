Will Independent Wrestling Shows Follow WWE To Saudi Arabia For WrestleMania 43 Weekend?
With the news that WWE was going to host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027, a question that many wrestling fans had was focused on the series of independent wrestling shows that take place during WrestleMania weekend.
Fans online have offered up ideas such as these events taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, as that was the scheduled location for WrestleMania 42 before it was moved back to Las Vegas for a second year in a row.
Something a few fans thought of might be able to take place as Brandon Thurston and John Pollock of POST Wrestling have revealed that Brett Lauderdale, the promoter for GCW, was approached about bringing their shows to Saudi Arabia.
Lauderdale stated that since WrestleMania is eighteen months away, it is a bit too early to say whether such plans are realistic.
Michael Bochicchio of Highspots, the name behind the WrestleCon fan convention, said its premature to say whether WrestleCon would go to Saudi Arabia but that is is "highly unlikely." The reason for that being that hosting a convention overseas costs more for staff and often talent seek higher rates for international appearances.
A major problem with The Collective making its way to Saudi Arabia would be the yearly "Effy's Big Gay Brunch." The show has been taking place for many years and is a space for many gay, transgender, and LGBTQ+ wrestlers to celebrate their identity.
Same-sex marriage and expression are criminalized in Saudi Arabia under Sharia law and can be met with flogging or death. All that being said, a Saudi official in charge of Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid said last year that LGBTQ people are welcome to visit the country.
Other Wrestling Shows That Could Help With WrestleMania Weekend
Fans online have been speculating what can be done for WrestleMania weekend in the event that these smaller shows don't want to or simply can't travel to Saudi Arabia.
One popular idea has been All Elite Wrestling attempting to counter program WWE for a change, or at least hosting an event around the same time as WrestleMania 43. Following AEW's typical schedule that could be either Dynasty, which airs every April, or Double or Nothing, which takes place in May.
