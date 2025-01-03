Janel Grant's Legal Team Plans To Modify Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE
The legal team for Janel Grant plans to modify her lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis later this month, according to new court filings via POST Wrestling. This is a legal maneuver that is allowed without court permission one time under federal guidelines.
The amended complaint will be filed on January 15, nearly a year to the day that Grant's initial lawsuit was filed.
The original 67-page complaint detailed extensive sexual misconduct and assault allegations against both McMahon and Laurinaitis. The former WWE CEO was also accused of sex trafficking.
The former WWE paralegal also alleges that several other company executives knew of the misconduct and are complicit in the actions of McMahon and Laurinaitis. The defendants have denied all allegations.
The specific changes to the complaint that Grant's legal team will file later this month are unknown at this time.
All this follows motions filed by McMahon, WWE and other co-defendants last month that, if approved by the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, would move the case out to arbitration.
We will continue to provide more details on the Janel Grant case as they become available.
