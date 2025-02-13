Joe Hendry Says A Match With John Cena In WWE Or TNA Would Be Best For Business (Exclusive)
Joe Hendry is saying his name, and he really hopes that he appears.
The TNA World Champion has been calling his shot at an opportunity to face John Cena as Cena heads towards the homestretch of his career on his retirement tour. They both appeared in the WWE Royal Rumble match, though were not in the ring at the same time.
The Takedown on SI spoke with Nic Nemeth in January, and he noted how electric a partnership between Cena and TNA would be. After news spread of his comments, Cena posted a picture of the WWE and TNA logos on his Instagram story, igniting buzz.
Hendry also spoke with The Takedown on SI and elaborated further on what facing Cena would mean for him.
"John Cena posted the TNA logo on his Instagram. And you know, as he said before, his Instagram is open for interpretation," Hendry said. "And the way that I interpret that is, we're on the radar, and you know, just, what a story it would be for John Cena to cross over into TNA wrestling, or for me to challenge John Cena in WWE."
MORE: WWE And TNA Announce Multi-Year Partnership
While a match between the two would be considered a long shot by many, Hendry genuinely believes it would be great business for both companies.
"Who knows? I just think, you know, it's a tough balance in the business, because sometimes I have to skip the formalities and just throw it out there, because we don't have long left," the TNA World Champion said.
"It's been clear that this is the farewell tour, and I have to do my job to make sure that that is one of the most compelling matchups on the table that's available. And it's great business for both TNA and WWE. That's my job, is to make that compelling match-up, because I believe that if me and John Cena face each other, I think that will be a wonderful moment that the fans will enjoy. Personally, it would be, it would be awesome. I think it would be exciting for John Cena, and I think it would be great business for both companies, and it would give the fans something special. We give the fans what they want, so I'm respectfully throwing that out there."
Cena is one world title win away from the illustrious No. 17, though not everyone is confident he will get there before he retires.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE 2K25: Paul Heyman Officially Announces New "Island" Game Mode
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre WrestleMania Plans Under Evaluation, Former AEW Stars WWE Bound?
The Undertaker Reveals His Relationship With Ricky Starks Following WWE NXT Debut
Hulk Hogan Facing New Lawsuit After Woman Injured At Real American Beer Event