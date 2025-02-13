WWE 2K25: Paul Heyman Officially Announces New "Island" Game Mode
There will be a brand new "Island" mode for players to explore in the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game.
Paul Heyman appeared in a trailer at the Sony State of Play presentation and revealed the new mode and some juicy details about what it entails.
"With The Island, players enter an online environment filled with WWE-themed landmarks, quests, live events, and shops with up to 50 other players at a time. The Island also offers deep customization, giving players the chance to personalize their MySuperstars like never before. As the first of its kind for the franchise, The Island is not just an addition; it's a bold step toward the future,"- Paul Heyman (h/t Fightful)
The WWE 2K25 video game is set to be released on March 7. The special Deadman and Bloodline editions will allow players to enjoy the game a week early. This year's cover star for the game is Roman Reigns.
MORE: Bayley And Natalya Reveal Dream Intergender Matches At WWE 2K25 Event
The Bloodline edition will feature Ringside Pass and a playable version of The Rock as a member of the Nation of Domination. All three editions will feature The Wyatt Sicks as playable characters in the game.
