Hulk Hogan Facing New Lawsuit After Woman Injured At Real American Beer Event
An Akron, Ohio woman has filed a lawsuit against both Hulk Hogan and Real American Beer after she was struck by a sealed can of beer over this past summer.
Michelle Harlukowicz was in attendance at a promotional event for Real American Beer back in August when Hogan and other unnamed promoters began tossing free samples into the crowd.
Harlukowicz is alleging negligence causing injury after she estimates that a can flew roughly 50 feet before striking her in the head.
“It’s unconscionable to think that you’re going to go to a bar to see a celebrity and end up being pelted with it with a can of beer,” Attorney Eric Tayfel told Fox 8 in Cleveland.
Tayfel says his client was standing near the back of the Thirsty Cowboys bar, where the event was being held, and never saw the can coming her direction. Nor did she have any opportunity to move out of the way or protect herself.
Harlukowicz ended up with an open wound to her forehead that required several stitches to close. Photos can be seen in the Fox 8 video above.
“It was pretty big," Tayfel said. "She ended up needing a number of stitches to her head, and she’s going to have some permanent scarring from that.”
Medina Township Police were called out to the scene, but no charges were ever filed because officers could not determine who threw the beer that struck Harlukowicz.
Fox 8 is reporting that the lawsuit was filed in court this past Monday, which is seeking damages for medical expenses, emotional distress and more.
Neither Hogan or Real American Beer have responded to Fox 8 for comment.
